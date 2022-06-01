Russian forces push closer to centre of Ukraine's Sieverodonetsk-UK defence ministry cites intelligence
Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 12:09 IST
Russian forces pushed closer to the center of Ukraine's Sieverodonetsk as the fighting intensified over May 30-31, Britain's defense ministry said on Wednesday.
"Over half of the town is likely now occupied by Russian forces, including Chechen fighters," the ministry said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter.
