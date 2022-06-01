Left Menu

Russian forces push closer to centre of Ukraine's Sieverodonetsk-UK defence ministry cites intelligence

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 12:09 IST
Russian forces push closer to centre of Ukraine's Sieverodonetsk-UK defence ministry cites intelligence
Representative image (fle photo) Image Credit: ANI

Russian forces pushed closer to the center of Ukraine's Sieverodonetsk as the fighting intensified over May 30-31, Britain's defense ministry said on Wednesday.

"Over half of the town is likely now occupied by Russian forces, including Chechen fighters," the ministry said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to beat A's; Tennis-'Angry' Murray likens Texas school shooting survivor's experience to his own and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to be...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022