Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 01-06-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 23:34 IST
Denmark looked set to join the European Union's defence policy after a referendum on Wednesday, an exit-poll showed, the latest shift among Nordic countries to deepen defence ties in a response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. An exit-poll by public broadcaster DR published as polling stations closed showed 69% of voters were in favour of removing an opt-out to the EU's so-called Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP).

Thirty-one percent of voters polled were opposed, according to DR.

