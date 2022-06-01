Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 01-06-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 23:34 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
Denmark looked set to join the European Union's defence policy after a referendum on Wednesday, an exit-poll showed, the latest shift among Nordic countries to deepen defence ties in a response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. An exit-poll by public broadcaster DR published as polling stations closed showed 69% of voters were in favour of removing an opt-out to the EU's so-called Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP).
Thirty-one percent of voters polled were opposed, according to DR.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union's
- Russia
- Nordic
- Ukraine
Advertisement