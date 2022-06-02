Left Menu

Kremlin: U.S. plan to sell armed drones to Ukraine does not affect military operation

The Kremlin said on Thursday that U.S. plans to sell Ukraine four MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones that can be armed with Hellfire missiles for battlefield use would not change the parameters of what Russia calls its special military operation. Reuters reported on the Biden administration's plans to sell the drones on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 16:42 IST
Kremlin: U.S. plan to sell armed drones to Ukraine does not affect military operation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Thursday that the U.S. plans to sell Ukraine four MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones that can be armed with Hellfire missiles for battlefield use would not change the parameters of what Russia calls its special military operation.

Reuters reported on the Biden administration's plans to sell the drones on Wednesday. The transaction could still be blocked by Congress or derailed by a last-minute policy reversal. "Pumping (Western) weapons into Ukraine does not change all the parameters of the special operation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. "Its goals will be achieved, but this will bring more suffering to Ukraine ..."

Of the possibility that Russian territory could be targeted by Ukraine with the new weapons, Peskov said: "I still do not want to talk about absolutely undesirable and very unpleasant scenarios in which these weapons could hypothetically be used against targets on our territory. "This would significantly shift the situation towards an unfavorable direction," he added.

Russia has tried to intercept and destroy Western weapons supplies to Ukraine since it sent troops into its neighbour on Feb. 24. Moscow says Western arms deliveries for Kyiv and sanctions against the Russian economy amount to a "proxy war" by the United States and its allies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022