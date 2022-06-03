Putin, not West, responsible for hunger in Africa -German foreign min spokesperson
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-06-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 15:50 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany strongly condemns Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempt to create a narrative that the West is responsible for causing famine in Africa, said a Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
"We have to stress that the fact that there is a risk of famine in parts of the world, that some countries are being cut off from grain exports, is a consequence of the Russian war of aggression and not of western sanctions," added the spokesperson at a regular government news conference on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Foreign Ministry
- Vladimir Putin
- Germany
- Africa
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine officials give conflicting accounts of attack on Russian train
Russian gas nominations for Slovakia rise
UK targets Russian airlines with new sanctions
Court considers whether US can seize a Russian yacht in Fiji
EU says Russian gas payments possible, advises against rouble accounts -officials