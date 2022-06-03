Left Menu

Putin, not West, responsible for hunger in Africa -German foreign min spokesperson

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-06-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 15:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Germany strongly condemns Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempt to create a narrative that the West is responsible for causing famine in Africa, said a Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

"We have to stress that the fact that there is a risk of famine in parts of the world, that some countries are being cut off from grain exports, is a consequence of the Russian war of aggression and not of western sanctions," added the spokesperson at a regular government news conference on Friday.

