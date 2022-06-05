Left Menu

Putin warns West: Russia will strike harder if longer-range missiles supplied

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-06-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 13:52 IST
Putin warns West: Russia will strike harder if longer-range missiles supplied
Russian President Vladimir Putin
President Vladimir Putin warned the West that Russia would strike new targets if the United States started supplying Ukraine with longer-range missiles, the TASS news agency reported on Sunday.

If such missiles are supplied, "we will strike at those targets which we have not yet been hitting," Putin was quoted as saying in an interview Rossiya-1 state television channel.

