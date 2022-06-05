Left Menu

Five PREPAK-RA militants arrested in Arunachal

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 05-06-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 20:07 IST
Five PREPAK-RA militants arrested in Arunachal
  • Country:
  • India

Five militants belonging to the banned People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Red Army (PREPAK-RA) have been arrested in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police launched a joint operation in Longkey Makangtong area on June 3 and nabbed the five insurgents over the next two days, district Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo said.

''All the five militants hail from Manipur and they had sneaked into India from neighbouring Myanmar on Friday night,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
2
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
3
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
4
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022