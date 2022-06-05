Five PREPAK-RA militants arrested in Arunachal

Five militants belonging to the banned People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Red Army (PREPAK-RA) have been arrested in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police launched a joint operation in Longkey Makangtong area on June 3 and nabbed the five insurgents over the next two days, district Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo said.

''All the five militants hail from Manipur and they had sneaked into India from neighbouring Myanmar on Friday night,'' he added.

