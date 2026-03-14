US military sending roughly 2,500 Marines, at least one extra warship to Middle East, reports AP, quoting source.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2026 00:54 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 00:54 IST
US military sending roughly 2,500 Marines, at least one extra warship to Middle East, reports AP, quoting source.
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