Escalating Tensions: Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Deepens Amid Airstrikes

The conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan has reached new heights, as Pakistani forces carried out airstrikes on key Afghan sites, including a fuel depot near Kandahar airport. The strikes, which also targeted cities like Kabul, resulted in civilian casualties, stoking anger and fear among local populations.

A day after the attacks, Afghan forces retaliated with drone strikes targeting a military facility in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad. This exchange of hostilities comes even as China attempts to mediate to quell the growing tension between the two nations.

The international community watches closely as both countries continue to accuse each other of harboring militants responsible for cross-border attacks. Pakistan's 'Ghazb lil Haq' operation aims at dismantling alleged militant networks, adding layers of complexity to the already fragile relationship between these neighboring states.

(With inputs from agencies.)