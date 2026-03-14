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Escalating Tensions: Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Deepens Amid Airstrikes

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have intensified following Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory, including a fuel depot. Afghanistan responded by targeting a military facility in Pakistan. The conflict has resulted in numerous civilian casualties, despite mediation efforts by China. Both nations accuse each other of harboring militants, escalating hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 00:47 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 00:47 IST
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Deepens Amid Airstrikes
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The conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan has reached new heights, as Pakistani forces carried out airstrikes on key Afghan sites, including a fuel depot near Kandahar airport. The strikes, which also targeted cities like Kabul, resulted in civilian casualties, stoking anger and fear among local populations.

A day after the attacks, Afghan forces retaliated with drone strikes targeting a military facility in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad. This exchange of hostilities comes even as China attempts to mediate to quell the growing tension between the two nations.

The international community watches closely as both countries continue to accuse each other of harboring militants responsible for cross-border attacks. Pakistan's 'Ghazb lil Haq' operation aims at dismantling alleged militant networks, adding layers of complexity to the already fragile relationship between these neighboring states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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