Gauteng police arrest 1 400 suspects during joint operations

The police in Gauteng have at the weekend arrested 1 400 suspects on an assortment of charges during a series of joint operations.

The joint operations, which included Operation O Kae Molao, saw police clamping down on criminals.

Spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Sello, said the weekend operations were conducted simultaneously throughout the province in conjunction with different law enforcement agencies.

These included metro police departments, provincial and local traffic authorities, Immigration from the Department of Home Affairs, the Department of Community Safety, including Community Police Forums and private security companies.

She said: "Approximately 1 400 suspects were arrested on various criminal charges such as possession of drugs, unlicensed firearms, suspected stolen property, dangerous weapon, dealing in drugs, illegal dealing of liquor, murder, attempted murder, rape, housebreaking, including undocumented persons. The arrested suspects included wanted suspects who were arrested by the detectives during a tracing operation."

All suspects are expected to appear in different courts throughout the province starting from Monday.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela expressed appreciation for the continued availability of other law enforcement agencies and private security companies through The Eyes and Ears Project.

He further appreciated those who keep on reporting criminal activities and give tip offs.

"Some of the arrests would not have been possible if community members did not come forward with information. Let us continue to work together in fighting against crime and squeezing the operating space for criminals."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)