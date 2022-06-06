Left Menu

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Bengaluru Suburban Rail project: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lay the foundation stone for Rs 15,000 crore Bengaluru Suburban Rail project on June 20.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-06-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 23:25 IST
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai . Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lay the foundation stone for Rs 15,000 crore Bengaluru Suburban Rail project on June 20. The Chief Minister, in his address after inaugurating the new building of Government Higher Primary School in Govindaraj Nagar constituency, said, "Bengaluru would be developed into a mega city with all international level amenities."

He also said, "An efficient team of Ministers and legislators is working with me for the development of Bengaluru. A Best Bengaluru would be built with the most modern amenities." Referring to his government's vision of building New Karnataka for New India, Bommai further said, Bengaluru should be an international city. In this regard, Rs 6,000 crore has been allocated for infrastructure projects under the Nagarothanan Yojana. Plans have been drawn up for developing major storm water drains at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore, Metro, Suburban Rail, 12 Signal-free corridors and other projects are being taken up. (ANI)

