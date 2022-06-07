Belarusian army stages combat readiness training - ministry
The Belarusian armed forces have begun taking part in combat readiness training, the country's defense ministry said on Tuesday.
Belarus is a close ally of Russia and allowed it to launch the northern prong of its Feb. 24 attack on Ukraine from Belarusian territory.
