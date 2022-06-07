Left Menu

Belarusian army stages combat readiness training - ministry

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 14:12 IST
The Belarusian armed forces have begun taking part in combat readiness training, the country's defense ministry said on Tuesday.

Belarus is a close ally of Russia and allowed it to launch the northern prong of its Feb. 24 attack on Ukraine from Belarusian territory.

