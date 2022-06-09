Arrested YouTuber Roddur Roy brought to Kolkata from Goa

YouTuber and vlogger Roddur Roy who was arrested by Kolkata Police in Goa on charges of abusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was brought to Kolkata on Wednesday evening on transit remand. He is set to be produced in court here today.

Roy was arrested from Goa on June 7 on charges of abusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee in a video posted on social media Kolkata Police arrested Roy from Goa on Tuesday on charges of abusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee in a video posted on social media, said police officials.

Earlier on June 3, the Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen had also complained to the Police Commissioner of Kolkata against Roddur Roy, alleging that Roy had used derogatory language against the Chief Minister and other ministers in a video that he posted on social media in the aftermath of singer KK's demise. (ANI)

