NATO's Stoltenberg diagnosed with shingles, working from home -official

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has been diagnosed with shingles and will therefore hold talks scheduled in Germany and Romania only remotely, a NATO official said on Thursday. "The Secretary-General will conduct his planned visit to Germany (and Romania) remotely rather than in person," the official told Reuters. "He has been diagnosed with shingles, which can occur after COVID-19, and is working from home."

Stoltenberg tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-May. At the time, he was showing mild symptoms and working from home, according to a spokesperson for the Western military alliance.

Stoltenberg had been set to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Thursday and attend a meeting with the leaders of Romania, Poland, and Hungary in Bucharest on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)