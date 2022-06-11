Biden says 20 countries back migration declaration at U.S. summit
Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-06-2022 02:28 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 02:28 IST
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that 20 countries from the Americas had endorsed a declaration on migration presented at a summit in Los Angeles which sets out a plan to help manage the phenomenon in the Western Hemisphere.
Speaking at a ceremony at the summit, he said he hoped other countries would also lend their support to the declaration.
