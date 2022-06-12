College student arrested after violent protest in WB's Murshidabad

A college student has been arrested in West Bengal's Murshidabad district allegedly for a social media post that supported the inflammatory comment made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against religious minorities, police said on Saturday. Demanding her arrest, violent protests broke out in the Beldanga area in the district.

A West Bengal Police officer to ANI today confirmed the development and said, "A resident of Beldanga Suroon Colony of Murshidabad district, who is a first-year student of Beldanga College, had posted a Facebook post in support of Nupur Sharma." "After this post went viral on social media, violence erupted in West Bengal's Murshidabad. The protesters ransacked and demanded his arrest," the official said.

Beldanga police arrested him and presented him in Baharampur court yesterday. He has been given six days of jail protection. The police said that investigations are underway and searches are on to nab those behind the attacks.

On Saturday, protests in Murshidabad took a violent turn with protesters hurling bricks at cops when they tried to disperse the crowd near NH-34. The West Bengal police resorted to lathi-charge and firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Few cops were injured in the stone-pelting. Notably, a controversy erupted over suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against the minorities. Some Gulf countries have also lodged their protest. However, India on Thursday reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Muhammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comment. (ANI)

