UK Court of Appeal says flight to take migrants to Rwanda can go ahead

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-06-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 21:10 IST
The first flight to take migrants arriving illegally in Britain to Rwanda can go ahead on Tuesday, the Court of Appeal in London ruled after judges dismissed campaigners' attempts to win an injunction to stop it.

Charities and a trade union had launched an appeal against the government's plan to send asylum seekers to the East African nation after the High Court on Friday ruled the first planned flight could take place.

Judge Rabinder Singh said the Court of Appeal could not interfere with the High Court judge's "clear and detailed" judgement, and refused permission for further appeal.

