Left Menu

Rugby-Former Wallaby Pocock poaches a Canberra senate seat

Famous during his playing days for his ability to poach the ball in the dark and often violent world of the rugby ruck, Pocock said politics had also proved bruising. "On the rugby field at least there's a referee," he told ABC TV last month.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 14-06-2022 09:22 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 09:22 IST
Rugby-Former Wallaby Pocock poaches a Canberra senate seat
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former rugby international David Pocock has traded the ruck for the Australian senate after winning a seat in the upper house of parliament representing the territory surrounding the capital Canberra. One of a string of independent candidates who successfully challenged the major parties in last month's federal election, Pocock unseated former minister Zed Seselja from one of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT)'s two senate slots.

Pocock's election as the ACT's first independent senator was confirmed by the Electoral Commission on Tuesday, more than three weeks after Australians cast their votes. "Our campaign aimed to make politics about people," the 34-year-old, who has a long history of environmental activism, said in a statement.

"We built a policy platform off the back of thousands of conversations about things that matter. We kept it positive. We talked about the issues and ideas for the future and it clearly resonated." Pocock, who moved to Australia as a teenager and played 78 tests for the country between 2008 and 2019, signalled his move into politics by taking a public stand on issues important to him in the latter years of his playing career.

In 2014 while playing for the ACT Brumbies, he reported New South Wales Waratahs forward Jacques Potgeiter to the referee after the South African used a homophobic slur. Direct action over the destruction of a national forest for a coal mine led to his arrest the following year when he chained himself to a digger.

Pocock also runs a charitable foundation that works on supporting self-sufficiency in poverty stricken areas of Zimbabwe, where he was raised. Famous during his playing days for his ability to poach the ball in the dark and often violent world of the rugby ruck, Pocock said politics had also proved bruising.

"On the rugby field at least there's a referee," he told ABC TV last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
3
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022