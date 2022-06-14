Left Menu

Maha ATS arrests man from J&K in terror funding case

We are conducting further probe into the case, the official said.Junaid was arrested for his alleged role in the recruitment of operatives for the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT, according to officials.On Monday, a Maharashtra ATS official said they had on arrested one Inamul Haq from Uttar Pradesh.Haq was already arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS in March this year for his alleged links with the Pakistan-based LeT and radicalising youth.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-06-2022 10:13 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 10:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested a man from Jammu and Kashmir in a case of recruitment of operatives for a terrorist organization and funding, an ATS official said on Tuesday.

With this, the state ATS has nabbed four people so far since May this year in the terror funding and recruitment case.

Elaborating on the latest action, the official said they have arrested a 32-year-old man from Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir and will produce him in a court on Tuesday.

''The suspect is accused of transferring funds into the accounts of Junaid Mohammad Ata Mohammad, another accused who was arrested by the ATS on May 24. We are conducting a further probe into the case,'' the official said.

Junaid was arrested for his alleged role in the recruitment of operatives for the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), according to officials.

On Monday, a Maharashtra ATS official said they had on arrested one Inamul Haq from Uttar Pradesh.

Haq was already arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS in March this year for his alleged links with the Pakistan-based LeT and radicalizing youth. He was in jail in UP, from where the Maharashtra ATS took his custody.

As per police, Junaid, a native of Khamgaon village in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, who had been working in Pune for the past few years, was in touch with some active members of the LeT's terror network through social media platforms.

Following Junaid's arrest, the Maharashtra ATS had also nabbed one Aftab Hussain Shah from Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir.

