Left Menu

Maha: Civic body installs flood sensors to assess water level during heavy rains

Once the water level set specifically as alarming is reached, the centre gets an alert following which the civic bodys disaster management team can take action to alert citizens or take any other preventive measure as required, KDMC Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi said.The sensors have been installed at 10 specific locations where flooding occurs frequently, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-06-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 14:49 IST
Maha: Civic body installs flood sensors to assess water level during heavy rains
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) here in Maharashtra has installed flood sensors at 10 locations in the civic limits to alert the control room if water there reaches an alarming level during heavy rains, an official said on Tuesday.

The sensors are linked to the KDMC's Smart City Operation Centre, where the water levels are monitored round-the-clock. Once the water level set specifically (as alarming) is reached, the centre gets an alert following which the civic body's disaster management team can take action to alert citizens or take any other preventive measure as required, KDMC Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi said.

The sensors have been installed at 10 specific locations where flooding occurs frequently, he said. He claimed that this new system has, perhaps, been installed for the first time in any civic limits to prevent a disaster and losses due to flooding.

In addition to this, the officials concerned will keep the civic team informed about problems arising due to the rise in water level in different areas, especially at vulnerable locations, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022