Ukraine suffering painful losses in Sievierodonetsk, Kharkiv region - Zelenskiy
Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2022 01:12 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 01:12 IST
Ukrainian forces are suffering painful losses in fighting against Russian troops in both the city of Sievierodonetsk and the Kharkiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.
In a late night address, he also said Ukraine needed modern anti-missile weapons now, adding there could be no justification for partner countries to delay their delivery.
