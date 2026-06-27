IAEA and Japan Deepen Nuclear, Fukushima and Cancer Care Ties

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi visited Japan this week for talks focused on nuclear energy, safety, environmental recovery, cancer care and the future of clean power, underlining the close cooperation between Japan and the International Atomic Energy Agency at a time when many countries are reassessing energy security and low-carbon development.

During the visit, Mr Grossi met Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to discuss the growing role of nuclear power in supporting energy stability, economic development and reliable electricity supply. Their talks also covered Japan's interest in fusion energy, progress at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station and wider international issues, including developments linked to Iran and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

A major part of the visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the IAEA and Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The agreement, signed by Mr Grossi and Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa, will expand work on nuclear energy development, capacity building and small modular reactors. Small modular reactors are attracting interest from many countries because they can provide flexible, low-carbon electricity and support power systems that rely on renewables. The new cooperation will help countries access technical knowledge, safety guidance and training as they consider whether these technologies can fit their national energy plans.

Fukushima Monitoring and Soil Management Remain Central

Mr Grossi also signed an extension of cooperation with Japan on the IAEA's independent monitoring of ALPS-treated water discharges from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station. The agreement, signed with Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, maintains the IAEA's monitoring and assessment work over the coming decades, providing Japan and the wider international community with continued access to science-based oversight.

During the trip, Mr Grossi joined seawater sampling near the Fukushima Daiichi site for the second time. Scientists from China, the Republic of Korea and Switzerland also took part in the sampling work, which forms part of wider confidence-building measures around the release of ALPS-treated water. The samples will be analysed by the IAEA Marine Environment Laboratories in Monaco, Japanese laboratories and partner laboratories in participating countries, including the Third Institute of Oceanography in China, the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety in the Republic of Korea and the Spiez Laboratory in Switzerland. This shared approach gives independent experts a direct role in reviewing marine radioactivity data and helps make the monitoring process more open.

Japan and the IAEA also reinforced cooperation on the safe management of soil and waste removed after the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi accident. Mr Grossi and Environment Minister Hirotaka Ishihara signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on managed recycling and final disposal of removed soil and waste generated during decontamination work in Fukushima Prefecture. Japan has removed around 14 million cubic metres of soil and waste during clean-up activities. Around 75% of that material has low levels of radioactivity and is expected to be recycled for land development, embankments, landfills and other projects, while the remaining soil is being stored and managed at an interim storage facility in Fukushima Prefecture.

Cancer Care, Oceans and Young People Gain Focus

The visit also widened cooperation beyond energy and environmental recovery. Mr Grossi signed a new agreement under the IAEA's Rays of Hope initiative with Fujifilm President and CEO Teiichi Goto, expanding work in medical imaging, training and access to cancer services. The partnership adds a health-focused dimension to Japan's engagement with the IAEA, especially for countries that need stronger cancer diagnosis and treatment capacity. Mr Grossi also met The Nippon Foundation Chairman Takeju Ogata in Tokyo to strengthen cooperation on marine environmental management. He reviewed progress with Sumitomo Corporation President and CEO Shingo Ueno, building on a partnership launched last year, and held discussions with Japanese business leaders and members of the Energy Policy Committee at Keizai Doyukai on Japan's changing energy policy and the role artificial intelligence could play in nuclear energy.

At the University of Tokyo, Mr Grossi spoke about the IAEA's work and the challenges facing the world, including clean energy, safety, science and development. His message placed young people at the centre of future decision-making, especially as nuclear technology, environmental protection and health systems become more closely connected across countries. The visit showed how Japan's partnership with the IAEA now stretches across several fields, from nuclear power and small modular reactors to Fukushima monitoring, soil management, cancer care and marine science. It also highlighted Japan's role in supporting international technical cooperation at a time when countries are seeking cleaner energy, stronger safety systems and better access to life-saving medical services.