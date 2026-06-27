France Coach Deschamps Returns to World Cup Squad

France's football coach Didier Deschamps has returned to the national team at the World Cup after leaving momentarily for family reasons. The coach rejoined following his absence during France's victory over Norway. France will face Sweden in the upcoming match in New Jersey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | France Coach Didier Deschamps Has Rejoined The National Squad At The World Cup After Briefly Returning Home Following The Death Of His Mother | Updated: 27-06-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 19:15 IST
France Coach Deschamps Returns to World Cup Squad

France's national football coach, Didier Deschamps, has rejoined the team at the World Cup after the passing of his mother necessitated a brief return home. The French Football Federation confirmed his return on Saturday, stating 'Didier is with us.'

Deschamps, who led France to the 2018 World Cup victory and the 2022 final, was absent during the team’s 4-1 triumph over Norway, a win that secured their position at the top of Group I. The victory also means France will benefit from a less demanding travel itinerary during the tournament.

Based in Boston, France is scheduled to play against Sweden in the Round of 32 in New Jersey on Tuesday, continuing their pursuit of World Cup glory under Deschamps' experienced leadership.

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