France Coach Deschamps Returns to World Cup Squad

France Coach Didier Deschamps Has Rejoined The National Squad At The World Cup After Briefly Returning Home Following The Death Of His Mother

France's national football coach, Didier Deschamps, has rejoined the team at the World Cup after the passing of his mother necessitated a brief return home. The French Football Federation confirmed his return on Saturday, stating 'Didier is with us.'

Deschamps, who led France to the 2018 World Cup victory and the 2022 final, was absent during the team’s 4-1 triumph over Norway, a win that secured their position at the top of Group I. The victory also means France will benefit from a less demanding travel itinerary during the tournament.

Based in Boston, France is scheduled to play against Sweden in the Round of 32 in New Jersey on Tuesday, continuing their pursuit of World Cup glory under Deschamps' experienced leadership.