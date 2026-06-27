France Coach Deschamps Returns to World Cup Squad
France's football coach Didier Deschamps has returned to the national team at the World Cup after leaving momentarily for family reasons. The coach rejoined following his absence during France's victory over Norway. France will face Sweden in the upcoming match in New Jersey.
France's national football coach, Didier Deschamps, has rejoined the team at the World Cup after the passing of his mother necessitated a brief return home. The French Football Federation confirmed his return on Saturday, stating 'Didier is with us.'
Deschamps, who led France to the 2018 World Cup victory and the 2022 final, was absent during the team’s 4-1 triumph over Norway, a win that secured their position at the top of Group I. The victory also means France will benefit from a less demanding travel itinerary during the tournament.
Based in Boston, France is scheduled to play against Sweden in the Round of 32 in New Jersey on Tuesday, continuing their pursuit of World Cup glory under Deschamps' experienced leadership.
ALSO READ
-
Entertainment Buzz: Record-Breaking World Cup, Xbox Price Hike, and Celebrity News
-
Europe Sweats Under Record-Breaking Heatwave
-
Soccer's Global Dominance Impresses U.S. Fans at World Cup
-
Isha Johansen: Revolutionizing Sierra Leone Soccer with Heart and Passion
-
Breakdown of France-Burkina Faso Ties: Rising Tensions and Diplomatic Severance