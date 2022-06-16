Left Menu

Swiss indict Turkish-Swiss man over alleged jihadist murder

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 16-06-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 17:10 IST
Swiss indict Turkish-Swiss man over alleged jihadist murder
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Swiss federal prosecutors on Thursday said they have issued an indictment for murder and other charges against a 28-year-old Swiss-Turkish man in connection with the "jihadist-motivated homicide" of a Portuguese man in western Switzerland two years ago.

If the motive is confirmed, it would be a rare occurrence in Switzerland amid a wave of violent attacks by Islamic extremists in Europe and beyond since September 11, 2001, attacks in the US.

The attorney general's office says the man, who was not identified, carried out the September 12, 2020, attack in the town of Morges, near Lausanne, "with the aim of exacting revenge for the victims of the war between the coalition states and the Islamic State".

That referred to a conflict linked to the armed extremist group's takeover of swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria in the mid-2010s.

The suspect, a resident of the French-speaking Vaud region of western Switzerland, was taken into custody the day after the attack and has been held in pre-trial detention ever since.

In November of that year, the suspect attacked and attempted to kill a guard, and attacked an officer of the federal police, the prosecutor's office said.

The indictment said the suspect was accused of several offenses prior to the stabbing death of the 29-year-old Portuguese man, including an attempt to carry out an arson attack on a gas station in the name of the Islamic State group in the town of Prilly, north of Lausanne, in 2019.

He allegedly travelled to Italy that year in an effort to reach combat zones in Syria, but turned back and returned to Switzerland.

The matter has now been handed over to the Swiss federal criminal court in the southern city of Bellinzona.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022