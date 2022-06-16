Porsche agrees to pay $80 million to resolve fuel economy claims on 500,000 U.S. vehicles

Volkswagen AG and its Porsche AG unit have agreed to a class-action settlement worth at least $80 million to resolve claims it skewed emissions and fuel economy data on 500,000 Porsche vehicles in the United States, court documents show.

The settlement, filed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, must be approved by a federal judge and covers 2005 through 2020 model year Porsche vehicles after owners accused the automaker of physically altering test vehicles that impacted emissions and fuel economy results. Impacted owners of eligible vehicles will receive payments of $250 to $1,109 per vehicle. Volkswagen did not immediately comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)