NBA-Warriors beat Celtics to win NBA Finals 4-2

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 09:04 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 09:04 IST
NBA-Warriors beat Celtics to win NBA Finals 4-2

The Golden State Warriors beat the Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the NBA Finals in Boston on Thursday to win the championship series 4-2.

The victory marks the fourth time the Warriors have hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy in the past eight years. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

