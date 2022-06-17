Left Menu

Dera Sacha Sauda chief granted one-month parole, leaves Rohtak jail

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-06-2022 10:12 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 10:07 IST
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted month-long parole, a senior official said on Friday.

Singh is lodged in a jail in Haryana's Rohtak after his 2017 conviction in rape cases.

''He has been granted one-month parole and he came out of the prison on Friday,'' a senior police official from Rohtak jail told PTI.

Earlier in February, the Dera chief was granted three weeks' furlough.

The sect chief is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, where the dera is headquartered. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.

The sect chief was lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail.

Sources said the Dera chief was likely to go to Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram, Barnawa in Uttar Pradesh's Bhagpat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

