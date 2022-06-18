Left Menu

US Congressman Bera welcomes launch of Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2022 03:55 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 03:55 IST
US Congressman Bera welcomes launch of Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian-American Congressman Dr Ami Bera has welcomed the launch of the 'Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative' by the State Department.

The program, championed by the late Representative John Lewis, brings together young leaders from India and the United States to advance social justice and civil rights by exploring the life and legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

''As the longest serving Indian-American member of the United States Congress, I am very excited that the US State Department has officially launched the Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative, which was championed by the late great Congressman John Lewis,'' Bera said on Friday.

Bera is the longest serving Indian-American Congressman in the US House of Representatives.

''Like Lewis, Gandhi and Dr. King were towering figures who committed their lives to the advancement of civil rights and social justice. By exploring the legacies of Gandhi and Dr. King, this exchange program will empower young leaders in India and the United States to advance these values forward to future generations. The Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative will also further strengthen the bonds between the people of India and the United States,'' he said.

Bera, who serves as Chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia, and Nonproliferation, has long advocated for the exchange program, including co-sponsoring and voting for the Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative Act introduced by the late Congressman John Lewis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit Friday

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022