Russian superyacht Amadea arrives in Honolulu from Fiji

The US said Kerimov secretly bought the Cayman Island-flagged vessel last year through various shell companies.

PTI | Honolulu | Updated: 18-06-2022 08:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 08:47 IST
A Russian-owned superyacht seized by the United States arrived in Honolulu Harbour on Thursday flying an American flag. The US last week won a legal battle in Fiji to take the USD 325 million vessel and immediately sailed it to Hawaii. The FBI has linked the Amadea to the Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov. The US said Kerimov secretly bought the Cayman Island-flagged vessel last year through various shell companies. The ship became a target of Task Force KleptoCapture, launched in March to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs to put pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

The FBI said a search warrant in Fiji turned up emails showing that Kerimov's children were aboard the ship this year and that the crew used code names — G0 for Kerimov, G1 for his wife, G2 for his daughter and so on.

The 348-foot-long (106-meter-long) vessel, about the length of a football field, features a live lobster tank, a hand-painted piano, a swimming pool and a large helipad.

Lawyer Feizal Haniff, who represented Millemarin Investments, the owner on paper, had argued the owner was another wealthy Russian who, unlike Kerimov, doesn't face sanctions.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

