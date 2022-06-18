2.6 kg brown sugar seized in Malda, two from Manipur among three held

Over 2.6 kg of brown sugar was seized from West Bengal's Malda district on Saturday and three people were arrested, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a car was intercepted at Gajole toll plaza and the drugs, packed in small quantities, were found under its seats, they said.

Two persons from Manipur and a man of Sagardighi in Murshidabad district were arrested from the vehicle, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Yadav said.

The drugs were worth around Rs 30 lakh, police said.

A case was lodged and an investigation underway, they said.

