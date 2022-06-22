Left Menu

UK says no restrictions on Russian nationals working in Britain

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-06-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 15:00 IST
Britain said on Wednesday there were no restrictions on Russians working in the United Kingdom after a Russian lawmaker said members of their delegation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) had been denied visas.

Asked about Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov's comments, a spokesperson for Britain's Home Office said: "There are currently no restrictions or limitations for Russian nationals to work in the UK on long-term work visas."

The spokesperson said Britain was prioritizing applications from Ukrainians, and that applications for study, work, and family visas were taking longer to process.

