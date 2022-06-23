FACTBOX-What is on the G7 summit agenda?

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations begin a three-day meeting in Bavaria, Germany, on Sunday, discussing issues ranging from the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia to climate change and inflation. The G7 is made up of the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. Representatives from the European Union also attend.

Every year, the country holding the G7 presidency invites partner countries too to attend parts of the summit. This year, Germany invited Senegal, which holds the rotating chair of the African Union; Argentina, president pro tempore of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States; South Africa, India and Indonesia. Here is the outlined agenda:

Saturday: G7 leaders start arriving at Munich airport.

Sunday: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz greets G7 leaders at the summit venue, the luxury hotel Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps, around midday.

First discussion session/ working lunch - Global economic situation Leaders pose for a family photo

Second discussion session - Infrastructure and Investments Third discussion session/working dinner - Foreign and Security Policy, especially Russia and sanctions

Monday: Fourth discussion session - Ukraine, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attending virtually

Scholz greets leaders of partner countries. Fifth discussion session - Investing in a better future: Climate, Energy, Health

Sixth discussion session - Global food security, gender equality. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will attend. Dinner of leaders of G7 nations and partner countries.

Tuesday: Seventh discussion session - Multilateralism - how to deal with G20? - and digital order

Meetings of various G7 subgroups like the Business 7, the Youth 7, Science 7, Civil 8 Leaders are expected to issue a communique.

Scholz holds a media conference around midday, followed by other leaders' conferences.

