Left Menu

Govt clears cadre review of CAPFs medical cadre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 20:55 IST
Govt clears cadre review of CAPFs medical cadre
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has cleared the cadre review proposal for the medical cadre of the CAPFs by creating 58 new posts in senior ranks and abolishing an equal number of posts from the middle ranks, officials said on Thursday.

Eight new posts of inspector general (medical) and 50 posts of deputy inspector general (DIG) have been created for this wing that takes care of the about 10 lakh personnel who are enrolled with the CRPF, the BSF, the ITBP, the CISF, the SSB, apart from the Assam Rifles and the NSG.

The wing is headed by an additional director general-rank officer.

The creation of the new posts will not bring any financial implication for the government as 58 posts of chief medical officer (CMO) have been abolished or surrendered, a senior Union home ministry officer told PTI.

The total strength will remain 1,975 posts, the officer said.

The CAPFs, deployed for rendering a variety of internal security duties including border guarding and undertaking anti-Naxal and counter-terrorist operations, have a chain of primary, secondary and tertiary medical care hospitals and centres spread across their bases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022