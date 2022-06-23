U.S. DOJ disagrees with Supreme Court ruling to strike down New York gun law
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Justice Department said it disagreed with the Supreme Court's decision to strike down a New York gun law wherein it declared for the first time that the U.S. Constitution protects an individual's right to carry a handgun in public for self-defense.
"We respectfully disagree with the Court’s conclusion that the Second Amendment forbids New York’s reasonable requirement that individuals seeking to carry a concealed handgun must show that they need to do so for self-defense," the Justice Department said in a statement after the ruling on Thursday.
