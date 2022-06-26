Ukraine shelling forces Russians to halt evacuation from Sievierodonetsk plant - Tass

Ukrainian shelling on Saturday forced Russian troops to suspend the evacuation of people from a chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk, just hours after Moscow's forces took the city, Tass news agency quoted local police as saying.

Separately, a senior advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said special forces were still in Sievierodonetsk, directing artillery fire against the Russians. The adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych, spoke in a video address.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)