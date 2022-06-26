Ukraine shelling forces Russians to halt evacuation from Sievierodonetsk plant - Tass
Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2022 03:45 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 03:31 IST
Ukrainian shelling on Saturday forced Russian troops to suspend the evacuation of people from a chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk, just hours after Moscow's forces took the city, Tass news agency quoted local police as saying.
Separately, a senior advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said special forces were still in Sievierodonetsk, directing artillery fire against the Russians. The adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych, spoke in a video address.
