Russian strikes on Kyiv are "more of their barbarism", Biden says
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-06-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 15:57 IST
Strikes by Russian missiles in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv overnight and early this morning were another case of Russian barbarism, U.S. President Joe Biden said at the summit of the Group of Seven rich democracies in Germany on Sunday.
"It's more of their barbarism," he said.
