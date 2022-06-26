Left Menu

Russian strikes on Kyiv are "more of their barbarism", Biden says

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-06-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 15:57 IST
Russian strikes on Kyiv are "more of their barbarism", Biden says
US President Joe Biden (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Strikes by Russian missiles in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv overnight and early this morning were another case of Russian barbarism, U.S. President Joe Biden said at the summit of the Group of Seven rich democracies in Germany on Sunday.

"It's more of their barbarism," he said.

