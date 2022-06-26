Left Menu

Gehlot approves Rs 545 crore for Mahi project restoration work

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-06-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 22:03 IST
Gehlot approves Rs 545 crore for Mahi project restoration work
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved Rs 545 crore to carry out restoration work and strengthen the canal system and distributions of the Mahi project in Banswara district.

The work will ensure water availability for irrigation on 80,000 hectares of land, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

The farmers in the command area of the project located in Ghatol, Garhi, Anandpuri, Bagidaura, Talwara and Arthuna tehsils of Banswara district will be benefitted.

The chief minister also approved a proposal to spend a total of Rs 117 crore to augment facilities at the Mahila Chikitsalaya in Jaipur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary precession with naked eyes

Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

 Global
3
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Global
4
WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Roe decision

WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Ro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022