Minor electrocuted to death in Kolkata

A student of Class 6 died after coming in contact with a partially submerged lamp post following spells of rainfall at Haridevpur area in the city on Sunday evening, police said.

Nitish Yadav, 11, was walking in the locality around 7 pm when he accidentally touched the pole and immediately fell to the ground, they said. Locals later rushed him to the Vidyasagar Hospital, where he was declared dead, a police official said.

An investigation is underway.

