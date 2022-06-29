Left Menu

Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incident, police say

"This remains an ongoing police incident with a heavy police presence in the area," according to a statement Saanich, British Columbia, police posted on their website. "Homes and businesses in close proximity to the scene of the incident have been evacuated due to the presence of a potential explosive device in a vehicle associated to the suspects." Six officers were hospitalized, the statement said. "We anticipate that some officers will be released following emergency treatment, whereas other officers sustained serious injuries and have been taken into surgery," it said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 05:36 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 05:36 IST
Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incident, police say

Two armed suspects are dead and six police officers were shot at a bank in British Columbia in Canada, during an incident that also prompted the evacuation of nearby homes over a possible explosive device, police said on Tuesday. "This remains an ongoing police incident with a heavy police presence in the area," according to a statement Saanich, British Columbia, police posted on their website.

"Homes and businesses in close proximity to the scene of the incident have been evacuated due to the presence of a potential explosive device in a vehicle associated to the suspects." Six officers were hospitalized, the statement said.

"We anticipate that some officers will be released following emergency treatment, whereas other officers sustained serious injuries and have been taken into surgery," it said. Saanich, on Vancouver Island, is located in the south west of Canada close to the border with the U.S. state of Washington.

(Writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by Eric Beech and Tim Ahmann)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize mone...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; coronavirus can impair blood sugar processing by organs; Monkeypox case count rises to more than 3,400 globally, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; corona...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022