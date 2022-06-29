Left Menu

Maha: Man killed over parking dispute in Pune; four held

We examined a CCTV footage, in which four people are seen attacking the victim and they have been arrested, the official said.A case has been registered with Bharti Vidyapeeth police station and a further probe is on, she added.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-06-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 14:04 IST
Maha: Man killed over parking dispute in Pune; four held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking and killing a 32-year-old man over a parking dispute outside a restaurant in Maharashtra's Pune, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Ambegaon area of Pune on June 26, in which the victim, who was the son of a retired senior policeman, was killed, an official said. According to the police, the accused allegedly brutally thrashed the victim, following an argument over vacating a parking space outside a restaurant in Ambegaon.

The victim was the son of a retired inspector general rank official, it was stated.

''After beating up the victim, the accused took him to a deserted spot, where they abandoned him. On the morning of June 27, the police received a call about a body lying in the area,'' a senior police officer said.

The victim's spleen was ruptured in the attack, causing his death, she said. ''We examined CCTV footage, in which four people are seen attacking the victim and they have been arrested,'' the official said.

A case has been registered with Bharti Vidyapeeth police station and a further probe is on, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize mone...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022