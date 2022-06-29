Maha: Man killed over parking dispute in Pune; four held

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking and killing a 32-year-old man over a parking dispute outside a restaurant in Maharashtra's Pune, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Ambegaon area of Pune on June 26, in which the victim, who was the son of a retired senior policeman, was killed, an official said. According to the police, the accused allegedly brutally thrashed the victim, following an argument over vacating a parking space outside a restaurant in Ambegaon.

The victim was the son of a retired inspector general rank official, it was stated.

''After beating up the victim, the accused took him to a deserted spot, where they abandoned him. On the morning of June 27, the police received a call about a body lying in the area,'' a senior police officer said.

The victim's spleen was ruptured in the attack, causing his death, she said. ''We examined CCTV footage, in which four people are seen attacking the victim and they have been arrested,'' the official said.

A case has been registered with Bharti Vidyapeeth police station and a further probe is on, she added.

