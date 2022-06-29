Drugs, foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 5 cr seized in Mizoram

Drugs and foreign cigarettes with a total worth over Rs 5 crore have been seized in Mizoram in various operations over the past two days, an Assam Rifles officer said on Wednesday.

The seized drugs include heroin, methamphetamine tablets and foreign cigarettes.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel, in a joint operation with Mizoram Police, seized 226 gm of heroin worth Rs 1.33 crore at Zokhawthar village in Champhai district along the India-Myanmar border on Tuesday and arrested one person.

Also, Assam Rifles personnel seized 58,000 methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 1.74 crore from the possession of two people in Chawlhhmun area of Aizawl on Monday, he said.

The country's oldest paramilitary force also seized a large quantity of foreign cigarettes worth Rs 2.25 crore in various operations along the international border on Monday and Tuesday, the officer said.

All the arrested people and the seized items have been handed over to authorities concerned for further legal proceedings, he added.

