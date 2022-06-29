Left Menu

Yemen car bomb targeting security official leaves 4 dead

A car bomb targeting a top provincial security official in the southern Yemen city of Aden killed four people Wednesday and wounded 10 others, Yemeni officials said. The bombing was the latest to target security officials in the key port city, which serves as the headquarters of Yemens internationally recognized government.

PTI | Sanaa | Updated: 29-06-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 20:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Yemen

A car bomb targeting a top provincial security official in the southern Yemen city of Aden killed four people Wednesday and wounded 10 others, Yemeni officials said. A car carrying explosives detonated while the convoy of a security official from a neighbouring province was driving by, the officials said. Three of his guards were wounded, but the dead were all civilians. The top security official for Lahj province Brig. Saleh Sayed was not seriously hurt, added the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the media. Videos from the scene showed the dead and injured lying in a minibus, while a cloud of black smoke rose from the explosion site. The bombing was the latest to target security officials in the key port city, which serves as the headquarters of Yemen's internationally recognized government. Aden has been the seat of the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi since the Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized the capital of Sanaa in 2014, triggering the country's protracted civil war.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. The city has been rocked by frequent bombings in recent years blamed on local affiliates of al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. The Houthis have also targeted the city with ballistic missiles and explosives-laden drones.

