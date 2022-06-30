Left Menu

French court hands guilty verdicts for 2015 Islamist attacks in Paris

A French court on Wednesday handed down a guilty verdict for all of the 20 men tried for the 2015 killing of 130 people in a coordinated gun-and-bomb rampage by Islamist gunmen in Paris.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2022 00:08 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 00:08 IST
French court hands guilty verdicts for 2015 Islamist attacks in Paris

A French court on Wednesday handed down a guilty verdict for all of the 20 men tried for the 2015 killing of 130 people in a coordinated gun-and-bomb rampage by Islamist gunmen in Paris. The Bataclan music hall, six bars and restaurants and the perimeter of the Stade de France sports stadium were targeted in hours-long attacks across the French capital that shook France and left deep scars on the country's psyche.

Main suspect Salah Abdeslam was found guilty on terrorism and murder charges, judge Jean-Louis Peries said. Sentencing will come later on Wednesday. Abdeslam faces possible life imprisonment with no possibility of early release, a sentence only handed out four times in France.

Believed to be the only surviving member of the group that carried out the attacks on Nov. 13, 2015, the 32-year old Belgium-born Frenchman proudly said at the start of the trial that he was a "soldier" of Islamic State, which has claimed responsibility for the attacks. But he and some of the other accused later apologised to the victims.

It has been a trial like no others, not only for its exceptional length of 10 months, but also for the time it devoted to allowing victims to testify in detail about their ordeal and their struggles in overcoming it, while families of those killed spoke of how hard it was to move on. Thirteen other people, 10 of whom are also in custody, were also in the courtroom during the months-long hearings, accused of crimes ranging from helping provide the attackers with weapons or cars to planning to take part in the attack. Six more were tried in absentia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incident, police say

Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incide...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Walgreens shelves pharmacy Boots' sale as market turmoil hits dealmaking; Omicron sub-variants BA.4, and BA.5 make up more than 50% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens shelves pharmacy Boots' sale as market turmoi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022