Left Menu

Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 9 held: Police

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 01-07-2022 01:09 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 01:09 IST
Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 9 held: Police
  • Country:
  • India

With the arrest of nine people, including five women, the Gurugram cyber crime police on Thursday claimed to have busted a fake call centre that was being run from a rented building in DLF phase-2.

A laptop and nine CPUs were seized from the possession of the accused. The fake call centre was allegedly cheating foreign nationals, police said, adding that an FIR has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.

Acting on a tip-off that a fake call centre was being run from a rented building located near metro pillar number 34 in DLF phase-2, a special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sanjeev Balhara conducted a raid.

Four men -- identified as Chanchi Kichan, Hika Assumi, Ato Vero and Mukesh Sharma -- and five women were arrested, police said.

A hunt is on to nab the owner of the fake call centre, David, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
3
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO warns 'sustained transmission' of monkeypox risks vulnerable groups; Sanofi caps out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 for uninsured U.S. patients and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns 'sustained transmission' of monkeypox risks v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022