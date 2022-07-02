Left Menu

UP: Police constable arrested for assaulting, hanging his colleague from ceiling fan

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 02-07-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 14:10 IST
A police constable, who had assaulted and hanged his 25-year-old room partner, also a constable, from a ceiling fan following an altercation, has been arrested, officials said on Saturday. Superintendent of Police (rural) Shrish Chandra said on the basis of a complaint lodged by Ravindra Singh, the father of the deceased constable Ashish, a case was registered at the Naujheel police station under sections of the IPC and SC/ST Act against the accused Rohit on Friday.

The officer said Rohit has confessed his crime.

Both consumed alcohol and had an altercation on Thursday night which led to a clash, officials stated.

When Ashish threatened to lodge an FIR against the accused under the SC/ST Act, Rohit started assaulting him with a baton, and finally hanged him from a ceiling fan, officials said, adding that the post-mortem report has also confirmed death due to hanging. Rohit has been sent to judicial custody, police said.

A resident of Meerut, Ashish was posted at the Naujheel police station since May 28, 2021 and he joined the force in 2020, police said.

Since then he was living in Ratiya Bazar Mohalla at Naujheel in a rented room with Rohit, officials said.

