Luhansk governor says Russia will shift focus to Donetsk region

Russia will shift the main focus of its war in Ukraine to trying to seize all of the Donetsk region after capturing neighboring Luhansk, the Luhansk region's governor said on Monday.

Governor Serhiy Gaidai told Reuters in an interview that he expected the city of Sloviansk and the town of Bakhmut, in particular, to come under attack as Russia tries to take full control of what is known as the Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

