4 held for impersonating income tax officials in Delhi

Four people have been arrested for allegedly impersonating income tax officials and conducting a raid in Shahdara, said Delhi Police on Monday.

Updated: 04-07-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 23:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Four people have been arrested for allegedly impersonating income tax officials and conducting a raid in Shahdara, said Delhi Police on Monday. The apprehended have been identified as Gurjant Singh (31), Navjot Singh (30), Satpal Singh (28) and Gurpreet (30).

According to Delhi Police on July 3, a PCR call was received that some income tax officials have conducted a raid without police and they have seized the mobile phones of all the family members. "At about 6 pm about 15 people including males and females managed to enter into house forcibly. They introduced themselves as Anti Corruption officials and asked for a house raid. On being asked about search warrant, they told that they have arms and threatened the family member. They snatched the mobile phones of family members, handbag containing one gold ornament and 15 thousand cash and took them with them. The complainant started to shout and one neighbour called the police," police said.

During the investigation, the police recovered the ID card of the Anti Corruption Foundation of India, and one Bolero car used in the commission of crime bearing. A case under sections 395, 451, 170, 465, 471, 342 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

