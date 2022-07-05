Left Menu

Macau publishes draft rules for new casino bidding process

Macau's executive council on Tuesday published draft rules for a retendering of casino licences ahead of the year-end expiration of such rights granted to gaming companies in the world's biggest gambling hub. Macau is the only place in China where gambling in casinos is legal.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 05-07-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 15:34 IST
Macau publishes draft rules for new casino bidding process
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

Macau's executive council on Tuesday published draft rules for a retendering of casino licences ahead of the year-end expiration of such rights granted to gaming companies in the world's biggest gambling hub. The rules included details on the bidding for the gaming concessions, qualifications of the companies bidding and the criteria for granting them.

The government will pay close attention to operators' plans to develop foreign tourist markets, the benefits brought by gaming and non-gaming projects to Macau and social responsibilities. The rules come after the government passed Macau's amended gaming law last month, which marked the biggest legal reforms for the industry in two decades.

Licences for Macau's casino operators - Wynn Macau , Sands China, MGM China, Galaxy Entertainment and Melco Resorts - will expire on Dec. 31. Macau is the only place in China where gambling in casinos is legal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022