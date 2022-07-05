Macau publishes draft rules for new casino bidding process

Macau's executive council on Tuesday published draft rules for a retendering of casino licences ahead of the year-end expiration of such rights granted to gaming companies in the world's biggest gambling hub. The rules included details on the bidding for the gaming concessions, qualifications of the companies bidding and the criteria for granting them.

The government will pay close attention to operators' plans to develop foreign tourist markets, the benefits brought by gaming and non-gaming projects to Macau and social responsibilities. The rules come after the government passed Macau's amended gaming law last month, which marked the biggest legal reforms for the industry in two decades.

Licences for Macau's casino operators - Wynn Macau , Sands China, MGM China, Galaxy Entertainment and Melco Resorts - will expire on Dec. 31. Macau is the only place in China where gambling in casinos is legal.

