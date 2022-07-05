Left Menu

Israel PM: Macron's 2018 call for "new deal" with Iran is still valid today

The call French President Emmanuel Macron had made in 2018 for a "new nuclear deal" with Iran is still valid today, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said just before a meeting with the French president at the Elysee palace. Recent efforts by world powers to revive a 2015 deal known as the JCPOA have so far been fruitless.

The call French President Emmanuel Macron had made in 2018 for a "new nuclear deal" with Iran is still valid today, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said just before a meeting with the French president at the Elysee palace. "You were right then, and your are even more right today", Lapid said.

Lapid ahead of his trip said he would press French President Emmanuel Macron on the Iranian nuclear negotiations. Recent efforts by world powers to revive a 2015 deal known as the JCPOA have so far been fruitless. A senior aide to Lapid said that while Israel opposes a return to the JCPOA, it could accept a tougher accord.

