China willing to deepen cooperation with Russia within multilateral frameworks

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-07-2022 09:03 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 09:03 IST
  • China

China is willing to deepen cooperation with Russia within multilateral frameworks including the G20, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu told the Russian Ambassador to China, Andrey Denisov.

China is also willing to strengthen strategic coordination with Russia and expand practical cooperation in various fields, Ma told Denisov in a meeting on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday.

