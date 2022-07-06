Left Menu

Shimla: NH-5 blocked after heavy rains, debris clearance underway: Official

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-07-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 09:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Ferozepur-Shipki La National Highway-5 has been blocked for traffic at Jhakri in Rampur Bushar tehsil here on Wednesday, a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official said.

The highway has been blocked since 2 am as the flow of water increased in Broni nullah during heavy rains which also brought the debris on to the road, NHAI executive engineer KL Suman said.

Efforts are on to clear the highway for traffic by removing the debris as soon as possible, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

